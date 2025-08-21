Derby student with six hour round school commute celebrates exam success at Lees Brook Academy

Steve Gourgel, Lees Brook Academy

A Derby student with a six hour round commute is marking his exam success this GCSE results day.

Steve Gourgel, originally from Angola, has shown peers and staff at Lees Brook Academy, part of the Archway Learning Trust, that determination knows no boundaries, after completing 9 GCSE and Vocational exams this summer despite a lengthy commute and language barrier.

Steve, aged 16, is now set to continue in education and will start his Level 3 BTEC in Business Studies. The youngster first came from Angola to Derby in December 2023, speaking only Portuguese and limited English when he enrolled at the Chaddesden school.

After moving to Leicestershire in March 2025, Steve was keen to stay at Lees Brook Academy, on Morley Road, to sit his exams due to the high standard of teaching and strong relationships he’d built with his teachers. He decided to take on the six hour round commute, leaving the house around 6am and embarking on a lengthy walk, two buses and a taxi to get to and from school.

Alongside the gruelling journey, adapting to a new way of life and making new friends, Steve never let this impact his attendance or punctuality. He has now secured his predicted grades in his exams – a culmination of an extraordinary journey marked by perseverance, grit, and resilience.

Clare Watson, Executive Principal at Archway Learning Trust, said: “Steve’s determination to succeed despite the barriers in place has been a real inspiration to the staff and students at Lees Brook Academy. His decision to stay at the school despite the commute is a real testament to the inclusive and supportive environment we have been able to foster at the school, and we couldn’t be prouder of him and what he has achieved.

“For Steve, this day is a reminder that no matter the distance, the obstacles, or the sacrifices, hard work and determination can break through any barrier.”

It comes as the academy marks another successful set of results, part of a wider journey the school has undertaken with the guidance and leadership of Archway Learning Trust. Having been a school that required improvement for more than a decade, the academy has now progressed to being rated as ‘Good’ in its latest inspection in 2023, under the direction of the multi-academy trust. The report praised the academy for its “caring” and “inclusive nature, as well as its high expectations of pupils.

This GCSE results day, trust-wide, attainment across Archway Learning Trust has also improved year-on-year since post-COVID.

Sian Hampton OBE, CEO at Archway Learning Trust added: “It has been a real privilege to see the progress which has been made at Lees Brook Academy, and we are so proud of Steve and all the students across the Trust today.

“We truly believe in the transformational power of education for each individual, and Steve’s story is a remarkable example of how impactful this can be. The entire Trust wishes Steve all the best with his future studies, and we are excited to see what he achieves next.”

Archway Learning Trust, is one of the East Midlands’ largest multi-academy trusts, with 11 primary, secondary and sixth form academies across Nottingham and Derbyshire, educating more than one third of Nottingham’s children.