Derby school launches salon to help students style their future

A staff member being treated to a hand massage by Maisy May Mulholland

A Derby school, dedicated to supporting young people with learning difficulties, has launched a salon where students can gain valuable hair and beauty qualifications.

St Clare’s School, in Mickleover, is a special school for pupils between the ages of 11 and 16. Rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors – and part of the Esteem Multi Academy Trust– it caters for youngsters with learning difficulties and associated complex needs.

The salon, named 'The Retreat,' operates twice a week in a professional, hands-on environment, offering Year 10 and 11 students the chance to work towards earning ASDAN and AQA qualifications.

Year 11 student, Maisy May Mulholland, said: “I really enjoy doing all beauty treatments, but I am especially good at styling hair, all my friends and family ask me to do theirs.

Treatments such as hair styling, massage and nail treatments are offered at the salon

“Eventually, after school, I will go on a course to do eyelash extensions as well, as I want to learn as many treatments as possible and one day own a salon.

“I just really like making people feel nice and love seeing how a treatment makes them feel.”

The school, which has highlighted the financial challenges it faces, is appealing to local businesses and salons for support in equipping its new salon space. Staff have also contributed by donating unused beauty products.

Previously taught in a shared classroom, the lessons now cover a wide range of beauty treatments, salon management and even aspects of human anatomy.

Sophie Thorley (left) and Maisy May Mulholland attend the salon at least once a week to learn new skills in health, hair and beauty

Tina Downing who has been a learning support assistant at the school for 25 years and runs the salon, said: “We are so pleased to be able to offer the students a dedicated beauty space to learn all the treatments.

“We are eternally grateful to the businesses and teachers who have donated furniture and supplies to us to make it all possible.

“Not only does this space give the pupils the opportunity to learn the treatments in a realistic environment, but we have also seen that even when pupils have been having a really difficult day, they come into this space and feel calm and settled.

“It’s also a great way to give back to the staff, here as they are all able to make the most of the facilities and get treatments, further establishing that bond with pupils.

“We currently offer treatments within the school, but we hope to expand that into offering these to the general public, especially to those who struggle with access to salons or find that environment difficult.”

In addition to the newly opened salon, the school is undergoing a major expansion with new state-of-the-art facilities, new classrooms, an extended car park, and a dedicated games area. This expansion will allow the school to increase its pupil intake from 162 to 200.

Sarah Sawford, Executive Business Manager at the school, said: “We are so proud of the new salon we have created; this is going to provide a realistic, hands-on learning environment.

“The Retreat offers valuable skills that can then be transferred into the working world for employability, also providing a sense of accomplishment and confidence with the clients in the salon.”