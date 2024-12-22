Derby school celebrates diversity and heritage through creative artwork

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derby school with pupils from 56 different ethnic backgrounds is celebrating its rich cultural diversity by creating an art installation that spans across three floors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The display at Derby Cathedral School, in Great Northern Road, features 30 jigsaw-style squares which fit together to highlight the school’s inclusive values and its role within the Derby community.

The school, which is part of Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, has a vibrant mix of students from 56 ethnicities who speak 45 different languages, including pupils from countries as far afield as China, the Philippines, Mexico and Russia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artwork is arranged into three crosses to reflect the school’s heritage as a Church of England Academy with a strong Christian foundation. While rooted in these values, the school remains inclusive, welcoming students of all faiths, backgrounds, and identities.

Studetnts were proud to represent their school that welcomes 56 different ethnic bsckgrounds

Year 8 student Keyri Beltram, who moved to Derby four years ago from Salvador, said: “I was so pleased to be picked to take part in this project, I’ve worked really hard in art so it was great to see that pay off and be selected.

“I’m proud to be a part of this school which embraces everybody individually and this artwork is a great reminder of that.

“The project connected us together and opened up conversations about the traditions of all our backgrounds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils from diverse backgrounds were taken off timetable for two days to complete the pieces, with each square created by a student representing various parts of the world, including Wales, Poland, and France, highlighting the school’s rich cultural diversity.

The artwork installation has been strategically placed in a central area of the school, spanning three floors to ensure it is visible to all pupils

The artwork also features notable local landmarks and symbols representing Derby’s history and culture, including four squares dedicated to the Derby Cathedral, as well as representations of the city’s iconic aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce and famous mascot, the Derby Ram.

The artwork installation has been strategically placed in a central area of the school, spanning three floors to ensure it is visible to all pupils, staff and visitors and also features pieces representing the school’s five core values - Fellowship, Aspiration, Integrity, Tenacity, and Humility - which together spell out FAITH.

Year 10 student Yedukrishna Rajesh, originally from India said: “This was a great project to work on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all helped each other to create the pieces and it was more about unity rather than individual work.”

The display at Derby Cathedral School, in Great Northern Road, features 30 jigsaw-style squares which fit together to highlight the school’s inclusive values and its role within the Derby community.

It serves as a daily reminder of the school’s commitment to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment plus its faith values, where everyone can feel proud of their diverse backgrounds and shared experiences.

Head of Art and second in creative technologies teacher Amanda Gibson, who designed and created the project with the students said: “This artwork is a true representation of who we are as a school, a community that celebrates diversity and values the cultural heritage that each pupil brings.

“We hope this installation inspires a sense of pride and belonging in every student while reinforcing our commitment to inclusivity."

The artwork will now be a permanent feature at the school, with the potential for additional pieces to complement it in the future.