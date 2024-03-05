Derby pupils learn what it takes to complete PhD with Brilliant Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

High-achieving teenagers from a city school swapped the classroom for university lectures as they learned what it takes to get a PhD.

Pupils from Murray Park Community School, in Mickleover, have taken part in the Scholars Programme – The Brilliant Club where pupils completed a PhD-style programme with PhD tutor Obinna Okoro from the University of Derby looking at climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme, entitled “Anthropocene vs. Deep Time”, saw 12 pupils from Years 8 and 9 graduate after they completed a 1,500-word assignment and were graded in the university format.

School books

A PhD tutor came into school once a week to talk about how the climate is changing and the pupils were given an assignment after each lesson such as an essay or newspaper report.

Billy Rose, 12, said: “I think it was a different style of learning that we hadn’t experienced before. This helped us get ready for university if we wanted to go. Personally, I do want to go and study some sort of science.

“If anyone is thinking of doing this scheme, I would tell them not to worry too much about the different assignments and essays as you get support with it. I know that 1,500 words seems a lot but quite a few people wrote more than that and it’s not that much in the grand scheme of things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer Peoples, 12, in Year 8, said: “I found it was a more personal experience than being in the classroom as there were only six or seven people in each lesson.

“I would recommend for others to do it as I learned a lot but you need a good work ethic and have time management skills from the start, although you do learn that in the course.”

Year 9 pupil Joshua Johns, 14, said he would consider a PhD in history after taking the course. He said: “It was not easy by any stretch of the imagination, but it was quite interesting.”

Lewis Keeling, 13, Year 9, added: “It’s quite different to schoolwork and it will definitely help in the future. I enjoyed it as it was learning something new. It’s also learning life skills.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme started in October and finished in January. Now the pupils have attended a graduation ceremony at the University of Warwick.

History teacher Claire Moody, who is also the school’s Pupil Premium Lead and Raising Achievement Leader for Year 8, said the Brilliant Club is a charitable organisation, so 55 percent of those selected fitted the criteria for being disadvantaged.

She said: “It involved a mixture of pupils with really high targets and those with great potential.

“This also expands the idea of higher education to pupils from different backgrounds. It’s a really good experience and not the typical programme that is offered to pupils from Murray Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the first group to do the Brilliant Club at Murray Park and we were the only Derby school at the graduation event.