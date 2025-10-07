Derby pulls together when it’s needed

Our Year 11 pupils had faced the prospect of missing out on their prom. It is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration, after government cuts meant there was no budget this year. For a while, it looked as though it simply wouldn’t happen.

But then Derby’s community stepped in, and what followed was nothing short of remarkable. From local businesses and dressmakers to families, faith groups and even former pupils, people rallied around us in the most generous and heartfelt way.

I have witnessed first-hand just how much this prom meant to our pupils. For some, it was about confidence – the chance to walk proudly into a room full of their peers.

For others, it was about belonging – celebrating their individuality while also being part of something bigger. And for all of them, it was about recognition – a moment to pause, to be celebrated, and to create memories that will stay with them for a lifetime.

Thanks to their donations, sponsorships and countless acts of kindness, more than 120 of our students were able to enjoy a night of glitz, glamour and celebration – memories they will, in their own words, “never, ever forget.”

We initially aske the Derby community to “sponsor a child” for £10, with a view to raising £1,000. In the end, the city’s generosity trebled that amount, and we reached more than £3,000.

The support that came pouring in was overwhelming. Prom dresses were gifted by dressmakers and members of the public, while staff donated shirts, ties and blazers. Raffle prizes, balloons, food, sweet treats and even a photo booth were all provided or heavily discounted by supporters who simply wanted to give our young people the evening they deserved.

Entertainment came from one of our own – former Bemrose pupil DJ Natty – while a fleet of Harley Davidsons, Hummers and luxury cars, kindly loaned by local businesses, meant our students could arrive in true red-carpet style.

On the night itself, there were so many special moments. We listened to cultural songs chosen by our students and celebrated their individuality. Mr Johnson, our PE teacher, even wrote and performed a song about the year group – a moment of joy and laughter they will remember forever.

For some, just having the confidence to attend was life-changing. One parent told me how thankful and emotional she felt seeing her daughter, who had struggled with anxiety at other schools, walking confidently into our prom – something she never believed would be possible.

I was also extremely proud that our students were resourceful, entrepreneurial, and tried to find ways to raise funds through their own initiatives. They fundraised through selling candles, jewellery, puff puffs and Valentine’s treats in the tuck shop, and they spread the word through churches, mosques and local organisations. They took ownership and helped to make their dream a reality.

This wasn’t just about a party. It was about inclusion, belonging, aspiration and community spirit. It was about showing our young people that Derby believes in them and wants to celebrate them. And thanks to the people of this city, our Year 11s now carry with them a very special memory as they move into the next chapter of their lives.

As Headteacher, I am humbled and incredibly proud – not only of our students, but of the city that came together to make this happen.