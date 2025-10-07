Derby primary school is recognised for its commitment to PE and sport

Landau Forte Academy Moorhead is delighted to win the “School of the Year” Award from the Derby County Community Trust

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Landau Forte Academy Moorhead in Derby is very proud to be named “School of the Year” by the Derby County Community Trust.

Moorhead has won this whole school award for its involvement with and commitment to a wide variety of programmes run by the Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust said that, by attending so many events, Moorhead had clearly demonstrated the high value that it puts on PE and sport.

Nicole Cheese, PE leader at Moorhead and Zaheena Khan, Learning Support Assistant, were delighted to pick up the award

As a result, pupils at Moorhead have accessed new opportunities, increased their fitness levels, and developed lifelong healthy habits, it said.

In total, three schools were nominated for the award out of approximately 65 primary schools and 14 secondary schools across Derbyshire.

The Derby County Community Trust is the official charity of Derby County Football Club and aims to provide opportunities in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Cafferky, Principal of Landau Forte Academy Moorhead, said: “We are so proud to have won this award of ‘School of the Year’ and would like to thank the Derby County Community Trust for this recognition and all their support.

“At Moorhead, we are committed to giving our pupils as many opportunities as possible to develop resilience, self-belief and aspirations to achieve.

“PE and sport is very much a part of this vision and we are delighted to be able to offer our children a wide range of opportunities to develop a life-long love of physical activity.”