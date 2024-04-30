Derby IT firm teams up with Embark Federation to provide fully-managed IT support for its schools
and live on Freeview channel 276
It comes after government data revealed that education institutes are more likely to have identified cyber security breaches or attacks in the last 12 months than the average UK business.
L.E.A.D. IT Services has worked closely with Embark Federation to provide all of its schools – including Aldercar High School in Nottinghamshire, Horsley Woodhouse Primary School over the border in Derbyshire, and Chesterfield-based Parkside Community School – with a fully-managed IT support package.
This includes standardising broadband, setting up filtering and monitoring systems and back-up software across the Embark Federation network.
L.E.A.D. IT Services has also built a system to analyse student data safely and will also ensure device and cyber security management of the schools’ iPads.
Lee Jepson is managing director of L.E.A.D. IT Services, which recently moved to new premises on Pride Park, Derby. He said: “It has been a smooth process working with Embark Federation and we look forward to building on this relationship.
“We have created an IT strategy for them with the goal to enhance organisational functions and learning outcomes for all. We are also in the process of developing a HR/payroll analysis system.
“I’d like to thank my team for being so brilliant, and Embark Federation for being a great client to work with.”
Findings from the government also concluded that one in 10 primary schools had experienced cyber-crime over a 12-month period. It was a third for secondary schools.
Matt Crawford is CEO of Embark Federation. He praised L.E.A.D. IT Services for their professionalism and service.
“We have an excellent relationship with L.E.A.D. IT Services, and I’d like to thank them for their hard work and professionalism,” said Matt.
“We are aware of the increase in cyber attacks on education providers and have full confidence in the service provided by L.E.A.D. IT Services.
“They worked diligently to create a communication strategy for the Trust by creating an intranet network and introducing telephony across all our schools.
“L.E.A.D. worked directly with the schools to create an IT vision for each one, and also supported the Trust’s marketing efforts by delivering Canva training for staff members and setting up the Trust’s Canva for Education account.”
L.E.A.D. IT Services currently supports 70 per cent of schools across Derby and works with other multi-academy trusts across the UK such as Reach2 and L.E.A.D. Academy Trust to help schools with their technology and IT needs to enhance learning opportunities for as many children and young people as possible.
Lee added: “We pride ourselves in our foresight and visionary approach, encouraging and aiding each school to become adaptive and inclusive to meet their unique needs.
“There is so much brilliant, affordable tech available for schools. Items such as interactive whiteboards and VR headsets can help make learning more fun and engaging, and we make it our mission to help schools to understand the importance of effective and innovative technology.”