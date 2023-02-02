Derby County release ‘Rams Bingo’ video to inspire schools to join NSPCC fundraising maths event

This year’s Number Day takes place on this Friday (February 3), and will see free curriculum-based activities available for schools across the country to download to help liven up their lessons while raising funds for the children’s charity.

To help promote the event the football club has shared a video of players including Curtis Davies, Max Bird, Jason Knight, Eiran Cashin and Louie Sibley taking part in a number-themed game, Rams Bingo, which will be made available on Derby County’s website, YouTube Channel, social media feeds and the NSPCC’s Number Day resources website.

The club’s mascot Rammie will also be paying a visit to the club’s partner schools to help inspire maths fun with the children.

Derby County is championing the NSPCC’s call to schools and nurseries across Derbyshire to take part in a maths-inspired fundraiser this Friday.

Simon Carnall, Head of Community for Derby County Football Club, said: “As we continue to grow the relationship between Derby County Football Club and the NSPCC, we’re delighted to be supporting Number Day.

“Our schools and coaching team are looking forward to delivering activities in a number of our partner schools and we hope that significant funds are raised to support the ongoing, important work at the NSPCC.”

Since Number Day was first launched in 2000, it has raised nearly £3 million for the NSPCC. Last year, 5,000 schools got involved with Number Day and raised £400,000.

Funds raised from Number Day could help support vital NSPCC services such as Childline and the charity’s Speak out Stay safe programme, which sees the NSPCC visit primary schools and teach children how to recognise signs of abuse and neglect, and who to talk to if they are worried. Within the last year, 22,997 children from 112 schools in Derby and Derbyshire took part in the NSPCC’s online Speak Out Stay Safe programme.

Rosie Murden, NSPCC’s Schools Coordinator for Derby and Derbyshire, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with Derby County’s support and enthusiasm for Number Day.“By taking the lead, the club will help us reach out and connect with schools and nurseries across the region while helping to inspire children by making numbers and maths education fun.”

Schools and nurseries can sign up to Number Day for free or find out more at the NSPCC’s website at www.nspcc.org.uk/numberday

