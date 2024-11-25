Derby County ace Ben Osborn brings exclusive football workshop to local school

Students at Da Vinci Academy enjoyed an extraordinary experience as EFD Sport & Education, in partnership with professional footballer Ben Osborn hosted an inspiring workshop series titled “A Morning in the Life of a Footballer.”

The school, part of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust, were afforded this opportunity as part of EFD Sport & Education’s commitment to mentoring young people through the transformative power of sport.

Ben Osborn, a Derby County Football Club (DCFC) player and co-founder of EFD Sport & Education, led the sessions designed to provide students with a unique glimpse into the life of a professional athlete.

The workshop focused on essential aspects of an athlete’s routine, including nutrition, fitness, and skill development.

During the sessions, students explored the importance of fuelling their bodies and minds for peak performance through a dedicated nutrition and lifestyle segment. They also participated in an engaging gym and fitness session tailored to their age, emphasizing strength, conditioning, and overall well-being.

The day cumulated with an exciting football coaching masterclass, where students enhanced their skills under Ben’s expert guidance while learning about teamwork and perseverance.

Phil Gregory, Assistant Headteacher and PE teacher at the school, accompanied the students during this enriching experience.

Phil, a passionate Derby County fan, expressed his excitement about the opportunity for students to learn from a professional footballer’s firsthand insights, stating:

“We are thrilled to offer our students this incredible chance to not only enhance their physical skills but also gain valuable life lessons from an athlete who exemplifies discipline, teamwork, and resilience.”

Ben Osborn said:

“It’s a real privilege to come to Da Vinci and have the opportunity to inspire students, who come from similar beginnings to myself, about football and the power of sport in general. Da Vinci Academy is one of our partner schools at EFD Sport and Education, where we provide a weekly mentoring intervention to inspire positive change. Workshops like today allow us to raise aspirations and share the importance of key qualities needed to succeed, not just in sport but in education and beyond!”

Jayne Scattergood, Headteacher at Da Vinci Academy, said:

"Firstly, a big thank you to Ben for delivering today’s fantastic event. This football session has provided our students with a meaningful opportunity to learn new skills, build confidence, and explore their potential. Our school is dedicated to raising aspirations, and through sport, we’re helping students believe in themselves and aim higher in everything they do."