Delight as Chesterfield school receives ‘good’ Ofsted report

Spire Junior School was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted who visited the school on May 17 and 18.

In the report, which was published on July 13, inspectors highlighted positive elements such as how the school is ‘caring’ with a ‘family atmosphere’ and a ‘strong culture of reading’.

But they also highlighted areas for improvement, including how in some subjects ‘approaches to assessment do not identify gaps in pupils’ learning well enough’.

Spire Juniors headteacher Dave Shaw celebrates their recent Ofsted report with pupils from across the school

The report said: “Pupils enjoy their learning and being with their friends. One pupil told inspectors, ‘We have rules to keep the world in harmony and keep life an enjoyment, not a punishment.’

“Staff have very high expectations of pupils. They celebrate the school’s three rules of ‘ready, respectful, safe’. Pupils understand these rules. They have positive towards their work and towards each other.”

“Pupils know that bullying is not tolerated. They know that staff are quick to sort out any concerns for them. Pupils behave well. They are polite and respectful. One pupil told inspectors: ‘If something is right, it will make others feel good. There’s no point doing wrong things to affect other people in a bad way.’

“Parents and carers are overwhelmingly positive about the school. One parent, typical of many, said, ‘Staff always put the children first and make it an enjoyable place for them to learn.’

"Parents particularly appreciate the wide range of extra-curricular clubs available to pupils.”

In terms of improvement, inspectors said the curriculum is ‘not yet sufficiently well planned and sequenced in some subjects’ but noted how leaders are working to bring this about.

They also told how leaders need to ensure that assessment ‘consistently assists teachers’ to identify next steps for pupils.

Headteacher Dave Shaw said: “We're incredibly proud of our Ofsted report. The inspector told us he felt it was a school built on relationships, something we wholeheartedly agree with.

"This report is an accolade to our children, families and incredible staff, who've all worked together to make this school the successful school it is, at the heart of the community. I feel incredibly proud to lead this school and work with such talented staff, supportive families and wonderful children."