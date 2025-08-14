Dedication and support pay off for Swanwick Hall students

Students at Swanwick Hall Sixth Form, part of The Two Counties Trust, are today celebrating the results of two years of commitment, determination and perseverance.

Many have achieved the grades they need to take their next steps, whether that’s university, apprenticeships or entering the workplace.

Students across the school are moving onto exciting next steps in their educational journey, including:

Tilly Crookes is heading off to University of Aberyswyth to read Genetics

Megan Day is going to Sheffield Hallam University to read Paramedic Science.

Ethan Connor is really proud with his results and is heading off to Liverpool University to read Sports Science.

Megan Joyce achieved 3 grade Bs in Maths, Physics and Chemistry and is going to University of Lincoln to read Pharmacy.

Emma Howard, Headteacher, at Swanwick Hall School, said:

“We could not be prouder of our Swanwick Hall School students for their A Level results this year. Their achievements are the product of relentless ambition. Today’s success is not just measured in grades, but in the resilience, dedication and sense of teamwork they have shown along the way.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to the families who have encouraged and supported our students, and to our dedicated staff whose commitment and care have been instrumental in this journey. To our graduating students, you have set the bar high for future year groups, and I know you will carry our school values forward into whatever comes next. Congratulations to each and every one of you!”

Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer of The Two Counties Trust, said:

“We are delighted to congratulate all our students across The Two Counties Trust on their achievements. These results are a testament to their ambition, perseverance and dedication, qualities that reflect our Trust’s values of ambition, teamwork and honesty. Today marks an important step in their journey, made possible through their hard work, the support of their families, and the professionalism of our talented staff.

“I am proud of the culture we have across our schools, where strong professional relationships coupled with high-quality teaching supports students to make progress and prepare them well for their next stage. Whether moving on to university, apprenticeships or employment, our students leave us with the knowledge, skills and resilience to make a positive contribution to the world. We wish them every success in the exciting futures ahead!”