Deaf children and pensioners come together to celebrate VE Day

Three generations of the deaf community came together to celebrate VE Day with a traditional street party complete with bunting, homemade cakes and Union Jacks.

Deaf pensioners from Heanor Park Care Home, in Heanor, joined pupils and parents at the Royal School for the Deaf Derby, in Ashbourne Road, for the inclusive celebration.

The highlight of the afternoon was a special signed performance by the school’s choir, who delivered a moving rendition of I Vow to Thee My Country using British Sign Language (BSL).

And all generations were gripped by a talk from deaf historian Wendy Daunt OBE about the often-overlooked contributions of deaf individuals during the war – from working in factories to supporting war efforts on the home front.

Deaf children and pensioners celebrate together.

The six residents from Heanor Park Care Home – all of whom are deaf and use BSL – were delighted to be invited and said it brought back memories of their own school days.

Reg Severn, who is 79, said: “In the past it was very different for deaf children and although I went to a deaf school, we didn’t have the same kind of support or understanding that young people have today.

“It’s wonderful to see how confident and expressive these students are and how proud they are of their deaf identity.”

The event was part of the school’s ongoing commitment to fostering community connections and celebrating deaf heritage across Derby and Derbyshire.

Staff at Heanor Park said the residents returned home “beaming” from the experience and were already talking about planning another visit.

Derby North MP Catherine Atkinson joined in the celebrations at the school. She said: “I never fail to be inspired when I come to the Royal School for the Deaf but today was extra special. To see the different generations come together and be able to share some of their memories was a real joy.

“It was incredibly touching to see how much it meant to the children, parents and staff – especially on such an important day as VE Day. To have those experiences brought to life was a privilege to see.”

Head teacher Paul Burrows added: “It was an incredibly powerful and moving day. Our pupils not only gained a deeper understanding of the significance of VE Day but also had the opportunity to connect with older members of the deaf community.

“The intergenerational conversations were full of warmth, respect and shared pride in our history.”