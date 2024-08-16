de Ferrers Academy Sixth Form students secure “hugely impressive” A Level outcomes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a day of celebration at de Ferrers Academy Sixth Form as students celebrated one of the best set of results in the school’s history.

Ali Bickle, Principal, said: “It is difficult to express how proud we all are of the students who collected their results today.

“It is easy to look at the hugely impressive headline figures and outcomes they have collectively secured, but it should never be forgotten that every result has a story sitting behind it. These students have not only secured some of the best outcomes we have ever had, but they have also overcome challenges, acted with care and compassion and tried to make a positive difference to the world in which they live.

“They should be applauded not just for what they have achieved, but the manner in which they have achieved it.”

Blessa Porras - de Ferrers Academy Sixth Form

Kathy Hardy, the CEO of the de Ferrers Academy Trust, added: “While we still have things like remarks to factor in, already we are in a position where over 50% of all A level exams sat secured a top grade between A*-B. As a result we have one of the highest averages in the academy’s history.”

Among the smiling faces was Blessa Porras who secured three A*s and will be heading off to the University of Central London to study Social Science. Athaya Mohammed Rizan secured 4A*s and will be heading to the University of Birmingham to study Chemical Engineering. Saif Hussain also secured straight A*s and is looking at Dentistry as their next step.

Twins Christian and Megan Powlson-Walker also both secured impressive results and will both be heading to study Primary Education at Nottingham Trent University.

Hannah Roberts, the Head of School at the Sixth Form campus, added: “This year's cohort has set the bar high, proving that with a bit of grit, a dash of creativity, and a lot of passion, anything is possible.

Christian and Megan Powlson-Walker, de Ferrers Academy Sixth Form

“As they step into the next chapter of their lives, we have no doubt they will continue to shine, bringing their talents and energy to everything they do. Hats off to our amazing students, our dedicated teachers, and the supportive families who’ve been there every step of the way. Together, we’ve made magic happen!”