Darley Churchtown CofE Primary School is looking to open its doors to younger children from September 2024.

The school has issued a consultation on proposals to extend the age range of the school from 4 – 11 to 3 – 11 so that 3 and 4 year olds could attend in a teacher-led nursery class.

If responses to the consultation are favourable, the school will then formally apply to extend its age range so that nursery children could start to attend from the beginning of the next academic year.

As part of the plans, the school is looking to invest in revamping its outdoor learning area and to make continued improvements inside the school.

Darley Churchtown CofE Primary School.

Head of School Tom Lloyd said: “These are really exciting times for the school. We’re keen to explore whether we could better meet the needs of the local community by offering a teacher-led nursery within the current setting.”