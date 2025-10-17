Da Vinci Academy Year 7s build confidence and friendships on outdoor adventure day

Located at the edge of the Peak District amid 25 acres of countryside, Lea Green proved the perfect setting for adventure and bonding.

The day’s activities comprised a mix of outdoor activities including bushcraft, orienteering, a low-rope challenge course, team-building games and problem-solving tasks.

The day was designed to help students bond within their tutor groups while building resilience and developing key skills such as communication, collaboration and problem-solving. The activities also encouraged students to step outside their comfort zones in a safe and supportive environment.

Miss Quinn, Da Vinci Academy’s Achievement Leader for Year 7 and Transition, added: “It is always great for staff to bond with students outside of the classroom, as it helps to build stronger relationships, mutual trust and a sense of community that carries over into everyday school life. Mr Hedley and I got the valuable chance to oversee the day and spend meaningful time with each tutor group.”

One of the Year 7 students who attended the Team-Building Day reflected on the day’s events:

“I really enjoyed the orienteering activity because I could meet people who I hadn’t talked to before and do a fun activity with them. By the end of the day I felt like I had made some new friends and I’m less nervous about the rest of Year 7.”

Jayne Scattergood, Headteacher at Da Vinci Academy, spoke about the importance of the day for the students: “By encouraging them to step out of their comfort zones in a supportive environment, the day helped lay the foundations for a smoother and more confident transition into secondary school.

“Just as importantly, it gave every student a sense of belonging within their new community. The confidence, resilience and communication skills they developed are not only vital for success in the classroom, but also life skills that will serve them well beyond their time at Da Vinci Academy. Above all, it was wonderful to see them growing together and thoroughly enjoying the experience.”

