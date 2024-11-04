Students at Da Vinci Academy – based in Derby and part of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust – were treated to an inspirational afternoon as a past pupil recently returned to share her insights and help inspire the students to pursue their passions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dayna Mooneegan – a future trainee lawyer – studied at Da Vinci Academy, completing her GCSEs there. During her time at the school, she was involved in a number of extracurricular activities, including school plays and the Year 7 CEO system, which encourages students to build leadership skills.

Dayna went on to study History and English in the USA, at the University of Rochester in New York state. Following graduation, Dayna was keen to pursue a career in law, returning to the UK to complete a Postgraduate Diploma in Law at the University of Law. She has now secured a training contract at a prestigious Magic Circle law firm in London, due to begin in the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dayna has maintained close relationships with Da Vinci Academy since leaving the academy in 2016, returning to deliver talks to students about life at university and studying in America.

Da Vinci Academy past pupil delivers inspirational talk to students

Most recently, Dayna returned to Da Vinci Academy to speak to students about the next steps in their education, first speaking to the Key Stage 4 (Years 10 and 11) leadership team and exploring themes such as resilience. The talk was recorded so that all students could hear her insights during planned ‘Being Da Vinci’ sessions later in the year.

Dayna also prepared a booklet which includes a list of work experience opportunities and insight schemes Da Vinci students can avail of, either now or at a later stage in their education. It serves to further demonstrate the breadth of options available to the students, broadening their horizons and inspiring them to consider career paths they may not have known about before.

Later in the day, she spoke to students from across the different year groups to explain her own educational journey, giving them the opportunity to ask questions and discuss any misconceptions they may have had, hearing more about Dayna’s future path as a lawyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit also gave Dayna the opportunity to catch up with her former English teacher, Sophie Mckenzie, now Assistant Headteacher at Da Vinci.

Da Vinci Academy past pupil delivers inspirational talk to students

Reflecting on the day’s activities, Dayna Mooneegan said:

“I love coming back to visit everyone at Da Vinci Academy, it was fantastic to get to speak with the students. They asked some very interesting and thought-provoking questions; I was really impressed by some of the things they were curious about. I’m certain that they will go on to achieve wonderful things, and I’m looking forward to staying in touch in the coming years to offer guidance and support wherever I can.”

“As one of the first people in my family to go to university, I know how daunting it can be to navigate the world of higher education. I feel very passionate about helping young people from the same kinds of background as me to understand the options they have in front of them and to feel empowered to grab those opportunities with both hands.”

Sophie Mckenzie, Assistant Headteacher at Da Vinci Academy, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s brilliant to see Dayna come back; we’re all very grateful that she gives her time so generously and is happy to share her experiences and advice with our students. The students thoroughly enjoyed the talks, and I think they learnt a lot from what Dayna shared with them about navigating life after secondary school.

“As Dayna’s former teacher – first meeting her when she was in Year 6 – I’m so proud to have been part of her journey, and I know she will continue to achieve amazing things. All our students go on to forge their own paths and make a unique impact on the world, and as educators it’s our privilege to support and guide them to do just that.”