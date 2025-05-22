Counting Kids introduces the magic of maths to preschoolers across Derby

By Daisy Ferns
Contributor
Published 22nd May 2025, 14:54 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 14:56 BST
Daisy Ferns, founder of Counting Kids Derby
Daisy Ferns, founder of Counting Kids Derby
Daisy Ferns, 38 from Chellaston, has launched a brand-new programme to help foster a love of numbers in preschool children aged 2–4 years in Derby.

At a time when parents are increasingly looking for ways to support their children's early development, Counting Kids offers a fun and engaging approach to building vital numeracy skills before formal education begins.

After successfully founding other family focused businesses such as Lavender Blue Sleep Consulting and The Parenting Experts Academy, Daisy now brings Counting Kids to local families. The programme introduces five key concepts of early mathematical development through songs, games, and two delightful mascots—Digit and Dot.

Key Benefits to Counting Kids Classes:

Mother and daughter take part in a Counting Kids Activity
Mother and daughter take part in a Counting Kids Activity
  • Each lesson is taught by a highly trained early years expert or qualified teacher, and designed by teachers.
  • Activities improve gross motor skills, number recognition and problem solving. Each week, children explore this via songs, games and lovable puppets.
  • All classes are linked to the Early Years Foundation Stage Framework (EYFS) and offer the perfect start to school for children aged 2-4.
