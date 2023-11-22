Council of Europe's European Commission against Racism and Intolerance visit Derby school

ECRI ministers Sophie Kiladze – a member in respect of Georgia – and ECRI secretariat Mats Lundberg were taken on a tour of the Derby school

ONE of Derby’s most diverse schools welcomed officials from the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) to discuss why it is a leading light when it comes to inclusion and equalities.

The Bemrose School, in Uttoxeter Road, gave ECRI ministers Sophie Kiladze – a member in respect of Georgia – and ECRI secretariat Mats Lundberg a tour of the primary and secondary phase, and spoke about how the city school is leading the way when it comes to inclusion.

The ECRI is a human rights expert body that monitors action against racism, discrimination and intolerance in Europe. ECRI’s statutory activities are country monitoring, thematic work and relations with civil society.

Ministers first met with primary head Kate Beecroft and secondary head Martin Rowe where they spoke about how the school supports inclusion, helping students from minority backgrounds or have recently come into the country and English is not their first language. They also talked about what policies they have in place to overcome any problems that pupils may experience in school and at home.

Then they were taken on a tour of the school, listening in on some of the lessons, before meeting some of the pupils and teachers at Bemrose.

Kate Beecroft said: “We were approached by the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance because of the good things they had heard around inclusion at Bemrose. We warmly welcomed and invited them to come into the school.

“We feel quite honoured to be chosen as a school by those looking at good practice, particularly as they were looking into our inclusion practice.”

Visitor Sophie Kiladze said: “I’ve found it very interesting and it’s important what the school is doing for the inclusion as one of its priorities. We are happy that the school works with the children with different backgrounds, children from vulnerable groups and they have successful stories of inclusion.”