Construction Skills Hub launches degree level apprenticeship

The Construction Skills Hub has launched a new degree level apprenticeship programme to help people access the skills they need for a great career in Chesterfield.

At the Hub students will be able to undertake an apprenticeship and earn a degree in Construction Management, Quantity Surveying or Civil Engineering from the University of Derby.

The Construction Skills Hub, which is funded through the Staveley Town Deal, is run in partnership between Chesterfield Borough Council, Chesterfield College and the University of Derby.

Currently more than 40 students are studying on the site earning trade-based qualifications in things like groundworks, brickwork, joinery and more through Chesterfield College.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and Vice Chair of the Staveley Town Deal Board, said: “It is fantastic that this qualification can now be delivered through the Construction Skills Hub - for our economy to grow we need to build, and I know this facility will help create the next generation of skilled construction workers.

“Apprenticeships offer a great opportunity for anyone to develop their skills whilst also earning, and it was important that through the Construction Skills Hub we can support apprenticeships that offer higher level skills.

“I look forward to welcoming the new students to the site when they begin their studies in September.”

The launch of the new degree apprenticeship programme coincides with National Apprenticeship Week – a chance to celebrate apprenticeships and recognise the important role they play in helping to develop skills for life.

Professor Chris Bussell, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Dean of the College of Science and Engineering at the University of Derby, said: “The University of Derby is delighted to be in partnership working with Chesterfield College and Chesterfield Borough Council, to deliver real-world applied learning through apprenticeships across the construction sector. The Construction Skills Hub provides fantastic opportunities for learners to gain valuable qualifications in construction management, quantity surveying and higher-level construction skills.

“The University of Derby has vast experience in delivering apprenticeships with the recent OFSTED provision highlighting many of the good aspects of our provision. Apprenticeships provide an excellent opportunity for people to earn whilst they learn and to achieve qualifications through to degree level that will provide them a strong basis for a successful career in their chosen field.

“Working closely with industry, as we are through the Construction Skills Hub, is a strategic priority for the University and we are delighted to be working across Chesterfield to provide multiple opportunities to learners.”

Gavin Varley, Assistant Principal, Advanced Manufacturing and Building Technologies at Chesterfield College, said: “The College is continually growing its offer of courses as the project progresses to provide the best opportunities for the next generation to gain valuable trade experience. For example, recognising a skills gap locally, to boost skills in sustainable construction we are launching a Level 4 HNC in Modern Methods of Construction, welcoming students to start from September this year. The course provides an accessible pathway to higher education for all in the trade. Our OFSTED good rating came with the highest possible judgement for our contribution to the skills agenda, one of only a handful of providers across the UK to be recognised for this. We were praised for our ‘highly responsive’ approach to the ‘changing needs of the community’ and this continuing development of skills at the Construction Skills Hub is a perfect example.

“We have supported the local community and its employers through apprenticeships for decades and we recognise just how important they are in providing real-world training and experience for the next generation of workforce. It’s fantastic to see the hub giving this vital on-the-job training in so many fields across the industry.”

The Construction Skills Hub is a key part of Chesterfield Borough Council’s Skills Action Plan and a crucial project within the Staveley Town Deal programme.

Over ten years, the Hub aims to provide careers insights, training and work experience for over 5,000 learners.

Currently focussed on site-based trade qualifications the Hub will also expand to include opportunities in retrofit and green technologies to ensure people studying at the Hub have skills for the future.

From September 2026 a degree level apprenticeship in quantity surveying will be offered at the site.

To find out more about the Construction Skills Hub, please visit: www.chesterfield.ac.uk/study-with-us/subjects/construction/construction-skills-hub/