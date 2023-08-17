Completion of new £7m primary school in Lichfield

Anna Seward Primary School will be welcoming its first cohort of pupils in the new school year, after undergoing a year-long build process.

Midlands-based contractor, G F Tomlinson, delivered the construction works through the Constructing West Midlands (CWM) Framework, alongside Staffordshire County Council, design and project managers Entrust and architects Arc Partnership.

The £7m two-storey school will initially welcome nursery and reception pupils before filling up year on year to accommodate 210 school pupils and 26 nursery places.

The school, which has been built in response to increased demand for places in the local area, boasts state-of-the-art classrooms, a library, large hall, dedicated design and technology room and a full production kitchen to provide healthy meals for pupils and staff.

The accommodation makes good use of natural light, ventilation, and technology to provide modern energy-efficient spaces, as well as modern outdoor formal and informal play spaces.

Anna Seward Primary School will be part of the highly successful Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP), which runs six other facilities in Lichfield. An official ceremony to celebrate its opening is planned to take place in September 2023, once staff and pupils have started the new term.

G F Tomlinson provided £212,976.00 of social value added opportunities for the local community, including organised site visits and career talks with students from nearby schools and recycled 98 per cent of its construction waste generated on site which was diverted from landfill - contributing positively to the local environment and the national carbon net-zero agenda.

Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “Anna Seward Primary has been built in response to local housing developments, which have increased demand for school places in the Lichfield area. It has been great to see the school constructed over the past few months and, although the school summer holidays are currently in full swing, I’m sure many parents and pupils will be looking forward to starting their education in a brand-new school come September.”

Chris Flint, Managing Director at G F Tomlinson, said: "We are proud to have completed another project for Staffordshire County Council and continue our excellent working relationship, playing our part in expanding primary school provision in the local community.

“Seeing Anna Seward Primary School take shape over the last few months has been truly rewarding - knowing that the school will provide an exceptional learning environment for many local children.”

Richard Gill CBE, the ATLP CEO, said: “It’s hugely exciting to see many months of planning and hard work come to fruition at Anna Seward Primary, where we have assembled a first-class teaching team.

“The ATLP has built a highly respected reputation for delivering excellence in education to primary and secondary school pupils in Lichfield and beyond. Parents of Anna Seward pupils can expect such high standards.”