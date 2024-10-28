Commitment to climate education and action recognised

The University of Derby’s College of Business, Law and Social Sciences has been accredited as a Bronze Carbon Literate Educator for its commitment to embed climate education and action into its ethos and facilitate a cultural shift towards a zero-carbon society.

The accolade has been awarded by The Carbon Literacy Project, a charity founded in 2011 to help organisations gain a better understanding of climate change.

To become a Bronze Carbon Literate Educator (CLE), almost 100 members of staff from across all disciplines of the College were trained on how to be more carbon efficient.

They also made a pledge to take individual and group action to reduce carbon emissions and embed climate education into the College portfolio.

The University’s College of Business, Law and Social Sciences is already accredited Bronze and Silver as a Carbon Literate Organisation, and now joins the first group of universities to achieve CLE accreditation, a new accreditation specifically designed for educational institutes.

Orla Kelleher, Senior Lecturer in Responsible Management and College Sustainability Champion, who led on the submission, said: “We are thrilled to have achieved accreditation as a Bronze Carbon Literate Educator.

“This represents our ambition to create a sustainable future and our promise to help make a difference.

“The College of Business, Law and Social Sciences first engaged with Carbon Literacy through the UN Principles of Responsible Management (PRME) network. Building on this, we then developed our own Carbon Literacy course for staff and students and have embedded Carbon Literacy certification within two postgraduate programmes, with plans to embed across the full College portfolio over the coming years.”

Last year, the College achieved Carbon Literate Organisation Bronze and Silver accreditation through its organisational focus on staff development. This year it has transitioned to the new Carbon Literate Educator accreditation, which now includes student certification.

In terms of commitment, the College has included Carbon Literacy for staff and students as a new curriculum standard to underpin its strategic focus on sustainability, net zero and education for sustainable development.

“Our aspiration is that every College student will achieve Carbon Literacy certification at some point in their learning journey. We are also working with the wider University to help embed climate education into the main student skills platform, Develop@Derby,” added Orla.

Zero Carbon is also one of the University of Derby’s six Academic Themes.

Within the College of Business, Law and Social Sciences, academics are applying research to build a stronger, safer, and more sustainable future for everyone by focusing on the issues that matter today, such as low-carbon alternatives, lean and green logistics and climate change.

Professor Kamil Omoteso, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dean of the College of Business, Law and Social Sciences at the University, said: “Carbon Literacy is essential to the University’s sustainability strategy, helping us to achieve our 2040 carbon emission target by engaging staff and students in meaningful climate action.”

Dr Chris Ribchester, lead for Education for Sustainable Development at the University of Derby, added: “The Carbon Literacy programme aligns closely with the University's strategic goal of environmental sustainability. It is not just an Academic Theme but an institutional priority shaping our research, teaching, and student experience.”

Dave Coleman is the co-founder and managing director of The Carbon Literacy Project. He said: “By becoming a Bronze Carbon Literate Educator, the University of Derby has demonstrated its commitment to empowering students and staff through Carbon Literacy. This award recognises Derby’s role in facilitating a cultural shift towards a positive low-carbon future.”

The University of Derby is opening a new city-centre based Business School building, which is planned to be net zero carbon in both its construction process and operational management.

The Cavendish Building, which is set to be home to the Derby Business School in 2025, forms part of the University’s wider promise to sustainably support entrepreneurial growth and business connectivity in the city.