Coffee morning at Temple Normanton Junior Academy

By Ann Whittingham
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 09:46 BST
On Friday 27th September 2024, the school held a Macmillan Coffee Morning generously supported by parents

The event was a great success, with delicious homemade treats and warm cups of tea and coffee bringing everyone together for a wonderful cause.

Thanks to the enthusiastic participation and contributions, we managed to raise £66, all of which will go to Macmillan Cancer Support to help those facing cancer.

A big thank you to all the parents and everyone who helped make the morning such a success

