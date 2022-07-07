Year 6 pupils in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire are preparing to say goodbye to their former classmates as they get ready for ‘big school’ after the summer break.

Class of 2022: 17 pictures of primary and junior school leavers from Chesterfield and north Derbyshire

Year 6 pupils in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire are preparing to say goodbye to their former classmates as they get ready for ‘big school’ after the summer break.

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 2:52 pm

Over the past few months, dozens of schools from across the area have worked with this newspaper in a joint effort to capture the moment in time for a special print edition to commemorate the occasion.

Here are 17 classes that all took part before heading off to secondary school this September – can you spot anyone you know?

1. Hady Primary School

Year 6 leavers at Hady Primary looking forward to joining secondary school in September

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Old Hall Junior School

Old Hall Juniors is saying goodbye to these Year 6 leavers

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Brockwell Junior School

These pupils from Brockwell Junior School's Darwin and Knightingale class will soon be joining secondary school

Photo: Derbyshire Times

4. Highfield Hall Primary School

This Year 6 class at High Hall Primary will be secondary school pupils come September

Photo: Brian Eyre

