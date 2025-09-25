City and Guilds present Excellence Award to Chesterfield College Group

Chesterfield College Group has been honoured with an End Point Assessment Excellence Award from awarding body City and Guilds in recognition for exceptional apprenticeship success rates.

Several areas registered 100% success rates including fabrication engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, metal fabrication and data technician.

Jonathan Price, City & Guilds Business Development Manager - Central North, said: “City & Guilds are proud to partner Chesterfield College and recognise their fantastic EPA achievements. The college has well above benchmark success rates and the work staff do to make sure apprentices are looked after from day one.

"The commitment to the apprentices and to support local and regional employers is clear to see. It is no surprise to see growth in apprenticeships year on year. The college also work hard to make sure the right learners go on to the right apprenticeships which has had a fantastic impact on retention and success rates.”

Director of Engineering, Digital and Services to Business at Chesterfield College Group, Rhys Robinson added: “I am incredibly proud of the dedication, hard work, and commitment shown by our team in supporting both apprentices and employers. Their efforts have led to a significant increase in retention and success rates, with over 100 successful EPA achievements facilitated through City & Guilds last year alone.

"Being recognised for excellence in EPA is a fantastic honour, and it reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality programmes that develop the future workforce.”

If your interested in taking on an apprentice in your business, visit: https://www.chesterfield.ac.uk/employers-hub/

If you’re interested in becoming an apprentice, visit: https://www.chesterfield.ac.uk/study-with-us/apprenticeships/