Church Gresley infants celebrate Walk to School month thanks to donation

Taylor Wimpey West Midlands has supported children at a Church Gresley infant school by donating safety equipment to help them enjoy walking to school as well as on class outings.

To mark International Walk to School Month, the housebuilder is supporting youngsters at Church Gresley Infant and Nursery School, located close to their Gresley Meadow development. The global initiative, which takes place every October and is organised by UK charity Living Streets, aims to encourage families to leave the car at home and walk to school.

With the nights drawing in, the school received reflective snap bands and stickers as well as walking ropes to help children stay together while walking out and about. Taylor Wimpey’s donation also included copies of educational books entitled ‘Susie and Sam Learn About Road Safety’ for classrooms at the school.

Mrs Cripps, Headteacher at Church Gresley Infant and Nursery School, said: “We always want to encourage our pupils and their families to make the most of the outdoors, and part of this is walking to and from school where possible. We are really grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their donation of road safety equipment and books, and we are sure the children will put them to good use.”

Ben Walker, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said: “We’re proud to have been able to make this donation to Church Gresley Infant and Nursery School. We hope the walking ropes, equipment and books that we have donated will help the pupils and provide them with reassurance while they are out and about.”

