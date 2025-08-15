Chinese pupils describe Derby as a big garden during cultural exchange visit

Visiting Derby felt “like stepping into a big garden” for a group of Chinese exchange pupils who were charmed by the city’s nature, culture and the chance to try traditional fish and chips for the first time.

The visit followed a successful trip earlier in the year when 24 Derby pupils from the two primary schools, travelled to China to experience life at their partner schools.

Chinse student, Zhu Yuetong, said: “I can’t believe how many birds are around – they get so close to you. We visited a pond nearby to one of the schools and were able to get near to some geese.

“I’ve never seen a bird like that up close before, just walking around – it was amazing.”

During their time in the city, the children joined lessons with all year groups, got stuck into a lively afternoon of sports activities, and were treated to a traditional British lunch courtesy of a Griffe Field parent who runs a local fish and chip shop.

Chinese pupil Chen Yingyu said: “The weather is lovely here – it’s sunny but not too hot.

“The schools we visited are so different to mine. The classes are much more interesting and the pupils seem to be having more fun, are more relaxed and enjoying it too.

Thirty students, from Hefei in China, spent several days at Griffe Field and Firs Primary Schools

“There is grass everywhere with plants and wildlife, it’s like a really big garden.

“We tried the English dish ‘fish and chips’ which is like nothing I’ve ever eaten before. It was so tasty and I hope I get to eat it again.”

On another day, pupils explored the city centre with visits to Derby Cathedral, the Museum and Art Gallery and the Museum of Making, before enjoying a group lunch at Pizza Express.

Wung Yichen Eason, said: “My favourite thing has been trying all the foods. When we visited Pizza Express there was a butter to dip the different types of breads in and it was incredible.

“The city is so peaceful, calm and quiet, I wish it was like this at home.”

On their final day, pupils took a scenic walk to the local pond, exchanged gifts with their hosts and were treated to a joyful closing ceremony.

Each year group performed something from their curriculum, including glockenspiels from Year 1, handbells from Year 2, performance poetry from Year 4, a scene from Macbeth by Year 5 and samba drumming by Year 6.

Griffe Field staff said they were touched by the excitement and kindness shown by their pupils, many of whom had already met the Chinese children during the earlier visit to Hefei. Several children created handmade gifts to present to their international guests.

Sam Uttley, a teacher at Griffe Field School who organised the trip and visited Hefei earlier in the year, said: “It was such a proud moment watching our children be so welcoming, kind and helpful despite the language barrier. Hosting the visit gave them a huge sense of pride. They loved showing off our school and made a big effort to make our visitors feel at home.

“Many of our younger pupils are now excited about the chance to visit China when they’re older. It’s experiences like this that leave a lasting impression – far beyond what can be taught in a classroom or seen on a screen.”

“So much learning today happens via videos or the internet, but nothing compares to real-life, first-hand experiences like this.

“I really hope the memories made this week will stay with all the children for years to come.”

Sarah Clark, Chief Executive Officer of DDAT, said: “We were absolutely delighted to welcome the pupils and staff from Hefei to our schools. It has been a joy to witness the friendships formed, the curiosity sparked, and the mutual respect shared between the children.

“Opportunities like this embody the spirit of global citizenship that we aim to nurture across DDAT – where learning extends beyond the classroom and young people gain a deeper understanding of the world and their place within it.

“I’m incredibly proud of our school communities for the warmth, kindness and enthusiasm they’ve shown throughout the visit.”