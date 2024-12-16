Children’s Parliament at Ashbrook Junior School, Derbyshire, empowers young leaders of the future

Ashbrook Primary School, Derbyshire, has just played proud host to the Transform Trust Children's Parliament, an inspirational forum designed to empower young leaders from across the trust to voice their ideas and shape their school communities.

The meeting brought together 56 young, aspiring leaders from 26 schools to discuss diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging – and explore ways they can help to build an even more inclusive and supportive environment for themselves and their peers.

The representatives explored themes such as communicating with others and how to help others feel like they truly belong. They also discussed what makes a good leader, using examples from the media such as Greta Thunberg and Keir Starmer, as well as their Transform Trust CEO, Rebecca Meredith.

“A good leader creates safety and trust so that people feel heard and can speak up,” said Children’s Parliament member Isla, in Year Six at Breadsall Hill Top Primary School. “A leader is someone who holds the glue together and is respectful of the opportunity they have been given to make people feel heard.”

As part of the session, Rebecca Williamson (Transform Trust Director of Engagement) introduced the children to the importance of belonging, and Azuraye Williams (Transform Trust DEIB Lead) talked about the special work that the school trust does every day to improve its focus on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB).

Azuraye told the children: “It’s about respecting and celebrating our differences. You don’t have to agree with all the people you meet, but trying to understand our differences really helps create that sense of belonging and inclusion. We want to make sure everyone in our school communities – children and adults - has equitable life experiences and opportunities.”

The Children’s Parliament initiative was launched by Transform Trust to help children develop skills that will serve them throughout their lives, such as building confidence, learning about leadership, and gaining experience in public speaking. The young parliamentarians have a direct reporting line to Transform trustees and are given leadership training, and are encouraged to express their ideas, advocate for the children at their schools and bring their ideas to life throughout the school year.

“The focus for this year’s Parliament is ‘belonging’, and the children discussed what helps people feel valued for who they are, whether through being represented in the books that they read, or being listened to and having their voices heard,” said David Walton, Head of Bagthorpe Primary School and coordinator of Children’s Parliament. “It was an enjoyable and memorable day for everyone, and a delight to see these 56 intelligent, kind and enthusiastic children making such valuable contributions to the discussions.”

Rebecca Meredith, Transform Trust CEO, added:

"The Children’s Parliament is an empowering opportunity for young people to have their voices heard and actively participate in building a more inclusive and supportive school community. This meeting focused on belonging and leadership – so important for creating meaningful change in schools – and it was wonderful to hear that children are keen to be good listeners, amplify the voices of their peers and be kind, loyal and respectful at all times.”