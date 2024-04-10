Children see farm animals for the first time at Bluebells Farm School
The Farm School was first introduced in 2014 and since then it has developed each year, continuing to be a big hit with both children and teachers, providing the opportunity to explore the outdoors and learn first-hand about animals, habitats, and food production.
This year the Farm School has added more diverse learning opportunities, with a particular focus on showcasing the whole milking process.
Also new to the programme is the ‘Bug Experience’ which will offer children the chance to learn about exotic bugs such as scorpions, while also putting a focus on bugs from Britain and the natural habitats on the farm.
Michelle Crofts, Educational Co-ordinator at Bluebells Farm Park explained how the visits can sometimes be the first time children are seeing farm animals in real life.
She said: “We’re so pleased to be launching our Farm school for another year at Bluebells and continue to see the powerful impact it’s having on the children that visit.
“We work closely with teachers to bring to life the topics they are currently learning in the classroom. With many children living in urban areas, often their visit to Bluebells is a chance to meet farm animals for the first time and learn where food comes from.”
Working with Natural England, Bluebells Farm Park now offers 25 funded visits to schools and nurseries in the East Midlands area each year, which are designed to complement the national curriculum.
Michelle explained how children will be taught all about how to protect wildlife, the impact climate change is having on the planet and explore what biodiversity means through crafts and seed planting.
During recent visits to the farm, two separate school trips got the chance to witness the live birth of a calf, one of which was Faraway Tree Day Nursery, located in California, Derby.
On the experience, Group Leader Laura Fleming, said: “We had such an amazing day, the children absolutely loved it. They particularly enjoyed meeting the farm animals and being able to feed them. We couldn’t believe we were lucky enough to watch a calf being born. It was a very special experience for all, we couldn’t recommend enough.”
Bispham Drive Junior School, located in Beeston, Nottingham, also got to encounter this special moment.
Year four teacher, Emily Rawson, said: “Both the children and the staff thoroughly enjoyed the day at Bluebells Farm Park. Linked to our science topic, it was a great opportunity to see real-life examples – made even better by a life birth. The children were enthralled and have spoken about this moment constantly ever since. It was an unforgettable day out for all involved.”
After the visit, the school decided to sponsor the calf. Michelle explained that the team at Bluebells remain in contact, giving regular updates on the calf which is shared with the children.
Bluebells also recently hosted a ‘Teacher Day’ which saw over 40 teachers visit with their families as an opportunity to learn all about the new education programme and see first-hand the impact it can make. Due to the scale of interest, Bluebells is hosting another date on July 6 for teachers who may have missed out.
Bluebell Dairy is CEVAS accredited (the Countryside Educational Visits Accreditation Scheme) meaning its team has the correct tools and practical knowledge to host safe and impactful farm visits, that visitors will remember for many years to come.
To find out about booking a school or nursery visit, please go to the Bluebell Dairy website: www.bluebelldairy.co.uk for more information or email [email protected].