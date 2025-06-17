Children from around the world embrace life at traditional English boarding school

Children from across the globe have jetted into the UK to experience life in a traditional English boarding school – stepping into a world of historic buildings, house traditions and classic games like Fives and cricket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark National Boarding Week, young students from Egypt, Dubai, and China have shared their experiences of Repton Prep School’s innovative global immersive boarding programme, which offers international pupils the chance to live and learn in the heart of Derbyshire for half a term.

Prestigious Repton Prep School, based in Foremarke, has been recognised for this pioneering initiative, earning a place on the shortlist for the coveted Best Boarding School category in the TES (Times Educational Supplement) Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme has been praised for bringing together students from Repton’s international family of schools and giving them a first-hand taste of British boarding life.

Children from Egypt, Dubai and China pose on the steps of Repton Prep School.

The children, who have flown tens of thousands of miles from Repton’s counterparts in Dubai and Xiamen in China, have enjoyed sleeping in a dorm, enjoying new classroom experiences and making the most of their free time.

Highlights included the opportunity to conduct experiments in science; design and produce items in design and technology class such as their own fidget spinners, and take part in trips to local attractions like the West Midlands Safari Park, Warwick Castle and Drayton Manor.

Louise Lin, who came Repton Chiway in China, said: “This is my first time boarding. I think it’s totally different in Chiway. It’s more fun and relaxed here, and there’s more free time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowen Lin, also from China, said: “We’ve exchanged all our contact information. I think this is teaching us how to be more independent. I think I will come back, maybe in the summer holidays.”

Ed Saunders, Head of Boarding at Repton Prep School said: “The pupils from the Repton family of schools have fitted right into the boarding house, absolutely flawlessly.

“We were keen to make that transition really easy for everyone, both them and for our current pupils, and it’s been lovely to welcome all five of them into our boarding houses.

“We were keen to ensure they were wholeheartedly thrown into all aspects of the school: prep, activities, and weekend trips and they’ve handled that brilliantly. They’ve tried new activities - the boys certainly have thrown themselves into the cricket season and thoroughly enjoyed that, and it’s been great to welcome them on the trips and our boarding events throughout the term. There have been lots of smiles, lots of fun, and lots of friendships made for everyone!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky Harding, Head of Repton Prep School, said: “It was wonderful to welcome visitors from the Repton family of schools into the prep community and they had a positive and lasting impact.

“They certainly made the most of our inspirational facilities and outstanding teaching alongside memorable trips and visits, making some wonderful friendships in the process.”