He decided to set up a Just Giving page to donate money to Team Trees and Team Seas – a collaborative fundraiser to help the planet – and was amazed when the co-founder of the movement donated to his page, thanking him for his support and creativity.

Alison Austin, acting headteacher said: “Everyone at SPSP is so proud of Harry and what he has managed to achieve. His idea of writing 14 Mr Men stories in 14 days was a huge challenge for him. Most children in Year 2 would find it challenging to write just one story, let alone 14. Harry has shown so much imagination and creativity in his story writing, not only producing the ideas for the story by carefully taking into account each particular challenge being faced, but also choosing an appropriate title for each book and providing the illustrations too. My particular favourite was Mr Energy Spike! Harry has so far managed to raise over £1,000 for Team Trees and Team Seas which is no mean feat. Well done Harry, we are very proud of you.”