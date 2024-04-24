Chesterfield’s Walton Peak Flying High Primary & Nursery Academy is GOOD in all areas says Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Walton Peak Flying High Primary & Nursery Academy is celebrating its recent Ofsted inspection which graded the school Good in all areas.

Inspectors said ‘This school has improved markedly in recent years. Pupils appreciate the school’s warm and welcoming environment, where everyone and every day matters. Parents and carers know that staff go the extra mile to make sure that pupils feel valued and happy. Pupils want to come to school because, as one of them was eager to explain, ‘it will make them smart for the future’.’

The academy, based on Whitecotes Lane, Walton, Chesterfield, is a member of the Flying High Partnership, of which the report commented, ‘Since joining this multi-academy trust, swift actions have been taken to bring about much-needed improvements across all aspects of the school’s provision. As a result of this work, the school has been transformed.’

Headteacher Mark Parkinson (centre), with staff and children of Walton Peak FHA

Mark Parkinson is Headteacher at Walton Peak Flying High Primary & Nursery Academy and he said he was delighted to share the news with the school community. “We are particularly proud that the report acknowledges the commitment of the staff and culture of the school. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support and also share a thank you to the staff who have worked tirelessly to ensure the school’s values and expectations have been embedded over the last three years. We see it as a privilege to serve the community of Walton Peak and to work with our fantastic children daily.”

Staff are described as sharing a strong ‘team spirit’ and the academy’s safeguarding effective. The inspectors go on to say, ‘Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) get a good deal. The needs of these pupils are identified precisely. Appropriate strategies are used to help most of these pupils follow the same curriculum as their peers.’

The report says that ‘Developing pupils’ love of language is a key priority’ at the academy and that, ‘Children in the early years love playing together, particularly in the well-resourced outdoor environment.’

