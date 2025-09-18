Chesterfield’s Parkside Community School celebrates GCSE results and national recognition

Parkside Community School is celebrating another year of GCSE success, with the 2025 exam results showcasing the achievements of its students and reflecting the school’s commitment to excellence.

This summer saw 36% of students achieve top grades 7–9, with 66% securing strong passes at grade 5 or above and an impressive 80% gaining standard passes at grade 4 or above. These outcomes highlight the hard work and dedication of students and staff, reflecting the high standards achieved across the school.

In English and maths, results showed year-on-year improvements:

A 2.8% increase in students achieving grade 4+ in English and maths

A 2.9% increase in students achieving grade 5+ in English and maths

A 5.9% increase in students achieving five standard passes, including English and maths

Alongside these exam results, Parkside has also been recognised nationally for the progress and impact it makes with its students. The school achieved a high ranking in the Fairer Schools Index 2025, developed by the University of Bristol, which measures schools not only on academic performance but also on the progress students make. Parkside is ranked fifth best school in the East Midlands and 80th nationally out of more than 3,000 schools across the UK.

Headteacher Andy Kelly said: “We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements this year. These results demonstrate the dedication of our staff and the determination of our students, who consistently rise to high expectations.

"To be recognised so highly in the Fairer Schools Index is also a wonderful validation of the inclusive and supportive environment we provide at Parkside. Every child matters here, and we are committed to helping them succeed academically and personally.”

Prospective parents and carers can find out more about what Parkside has to offer at the Year 5 and 6 Open Evening on Monday 29th September, 5–7pm. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet staff and students, as well as explore the school’s facilities.