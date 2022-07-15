Tupton Hall Year 11 Prom

Chesterfield students mark end of term in style at Tupton Hall School prom celebration

Year 11 students from Tupton Hall School toasted the end of the school year with a prom celebration, held at Chesterfield’s Ringwood Hall Hotel.

By Phil Bramley
Friday, 15th July 2022, 3:37 pm
Updated Friday, 15th July 2022, 3:37 pm

It was a chance for youngsters to pull out all the stops with a night of glamorous gowns and stylish suits.

Scarlett Wyld, Demi Wilkinson, Olivia Linehan, Chenise Brown.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Pippa Carter, Katie Astell, Sadie Huckle and Chloe West.

Photo: Brian Eyre

The weather was glorious for the event

Photo: Brian Eyre

Students pulled out all the stops when it came to chosing their prom dresses

Photo: Brian Eyre

