Chesterfield students excel in Rotary Public Speaking Contest

The four young finalists delivered presentations covering a vast range of topics: volunteering; multilingualism, climate change and The Beatles. The standard of the speeches was, as has been the case in previous years, outstanding. Their audience of over seventy people comprised local business owners, parents and staff from the speakers’ schools.

The winner of the competition was Finley Mead of Outwood Academy Hasland Hall, pictured holding the trophy. Also pictured are the runners-up, Ioli Charalampopoulou and Ben Nightingale of St Mary’s Catholic High School and Bess Dawson of Brookfield Community School. Each finalist received a certificate and a book token prize.

Chesterfield Rotary President, Ingrid Stopher said:

Winner, Finley Mead, and three runners-up receive their awards from Rotary president Ingrid Stopher

“This annual event is always a favourite in our calendar. Public speaking is such a vital skill for young people, and the standard of the presentations made by the contestants is always so high. By holding this year’s final at the Business Hub event it also gave the finalists the opportunity to present in front of a large group of business people – invaluable experience for them.”

Derbyshire Business Hub is a networking group organised jointly by Chesterfield Rotary and East Midlands Chamber.