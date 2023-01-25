Every year, youngsters from Spire Nursery and Infant School sing carols at the Pavement precinct, Chesterfield, to raise money for their children's enterprise pot, which is used towards a day trip to the seaside. Children take along a family member and spend the day at the seaside having fun.

As well as carol singing, the children raise funds all year round by making things and baking cakes, and this all goes towards the treat at the end of term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After hearing about the entererprise pot, Pavements manager Stuart Chambers organised a collection for the fund, which raised £230

A school spokesperson added: ”It had tugged at his heart strings when he realised that some children had never been to the seaside before.”