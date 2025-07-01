A secondary school in Chesterfield is set for 10 days of strike action across July – as a row over plans to extend the school day continues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Education Union (NEU) members at Outwood Academy Newbold in Chesterfield are continuing with strike action throughout July – along with colleagues at fourteen other Outwood Grange Academy Trust (OGAT) secondary schools.

A number of staff members are in dispute over a proposed extension to the school day – which the NEU said would lead to increased workloads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strike action is taking place on July 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16 and 17. There will be pickets on the school gates each day between 7.30am and 9.00am.

Staff at the school are set to go on strike this month.

Negotiations to find a resolution are ongoing, with Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS) talks scheduled for July 10. The NEU said, however, that members will not end the period of industrial action until “a clear picture emerges of how workload will be reduced.”

Nick Raine, the NEU’s senior regional officer for the East Midlands, said: “NEU members at Outwood Grange Academy Trust have not taken industrial action lightly. They have continued to support children with additional classes for exam revision. While no teacher wants to take strike action, any move that leads to an increase in teacher workload is clearly unacceptable. NEU members have no choice but to take action as the Trust simply will not listen.

“Sadly, most teachers leave the profession before their fourth year of teaching. Excessive workload and pay are the main causes of this, leading to stress and burnout. In this context, OGAT’s proposal to extend the school day, and unnecessarily increase teacher and support staff workload, indicates a lack of judgement and understanding of the day-to-day pressures which teachers are facing from Outwood Academy Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Trust must now listen to its workforce, meet with the unions and resolve this dispute to ensure teacher workload does not escalate, for the benefit of both school staff and the children they teach. It’s what children and staff deserve.”

OGAT has issued a statement in which it expressed disappointment that the NEU has rejected their proposals and decided not to suspend strike action with ACAS talks were underway.

A spokesperson said: “It's deeply disappointing that the NEU has not felt able to accept the 'fair, reasonable, and proportionate proposals' offered to resolve the dispute.

“Resolving the significant disruption to children's education remains our highest priority. We've therefore consistently prioritised meetings and discussions, and have offered a number of solutions and refined proposals to our union colleagues. While NASUWT has been amenable to them, unfortunately, the NEU has not been as positive and we have been unable to make the same progress as a result. We therefore believe engaging a mediating third party through ACAS is the most constructive path forward to objectively consider both perspectives and support a resolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We firmly believe that strike action should always be a last resort, only deployed when talks have broken down and there is little sign of progress. The involvement of a third party, with both sides committing to it, clearly indicates that talks are not breaking down and that there is a desire, on all sides, to continue constructive dialogue.”

“We are very disappointed with the NEU's stance on continuing strikes while mediation is being arranged. We hoped the NEU would want to signal their positive intent by pausing action. We will do all we can to minimise the impact during any industrial action. Whilst the NEU continues to protect the interests of its members by reimbursing them for any lost pay, it is important that we protect our children’s entitlement to the minimum school week. When we work in areas of high disadvantage, it is unfair to disadvantage them further.”

The trust also announced that it has made significant and positive progress in discussions with the NASUWT union. Following constructive negotiation and collaborative refinement of OGAT’s proposals, NASUWT members have agreed that they will pause industrial action planned for this week in the majority of the schools affected to date. The trust said that this signified a commitment from both OGAT and NASUWT to continued positive and productive collaboration to further develop these proposals.