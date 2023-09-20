Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight Outwood Grange Academies Trust secondary schools, including Outwood Academy Newbold in Chesterfield, have been recognised for their work with the Anti-Bullying Alliance (ABA).

The schools have been taking part in the United Against Bullying (UAB) programme - a free initiative by ABA aimed at helping schools in England reduce bullying and enhance the well-being of all students.

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal, said: “I am delighted that our schools have been recognised for the work they have done to create ‘United Against Bullying Schools’. It is important that all children are happy, healthy and safe at school and this work creates awareness of the issues that young people may face in their lives and how to seek support. Raising awareness and educating everyone about bullying is critical work for schools as the impact on young people can be devastating.

“Mental well-being is important to us at Outwood; students have recently voted for this to be the theme of our next Student Voice Conference, which will see students from across all 28 secondary schools come together to share experiences, gain knowledge and plan how to further promote the importance of good mental well-being in our schools. My role will be to listen to the issues they face and develop further ways in which we can continue to support them.”

As part of the UAB programme, school on students most at risk of bullying, including children and young people with SEND, those who experience racist and faith-targeted bullying, sexual bullying, homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying, looked-after children, young carers and those on free school meals.

The ultimate goal is to create ‘United Against Bullying Schools’ which demonstrate their commitment to reducing bullying and improving student well-being. Schools that successfully evidence the improvements they have made over the course of the programme are awarded either Gold, Silver or Bronze status.

Participating schools gain access to various resources, including an online hub with tools allowing them to complete a comprehensive audit, with subsequent action planning tools.