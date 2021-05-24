Chesterfield school receives generous donation of IT equipment

Year 6 pupils at Christ Church Primary making use of the new IT equipment which has been donated to the school by Asda

Christ Church C of E Primary School, in Newbold, was gifted 10 new laptops, along with support bundles containing accessories such as headphones, dongle and data, from Asda’s Chesterfield store.

Thanking Asda for their generosity, headteacher Sue Beckett said: “They will really make a difference to our children's learning as some of our laptops are now getting a bit slow.”

Recently the primary school, on Tapton View Road, also received a donation of items for its new Breakfast and After School Clubs after being chosen by the Community Team based at the Tesco Extra in Chesterfield.