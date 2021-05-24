Chesterfield school receives generous donation of IT equipment
Pupils at a Chesterfield school have received a generous donation of IT equipment after being nominated by staff from a nearby supermarket.
Christ Church C of E Primary School, in Newbold, was gifted 10 new laptops, along with support bundles containing accessories such as headphones, dongle and data, from Asda’s Chesterfield store.
Thanking Asda for their generosity, headteacher Sue Beckett said: “They will really make a difference to our children's learning as some of our laptops are now getting a bit slow.”
Recently the primary school, on Tapton View Road, also received a donation of items for its new Breakfast and After School Clubs after being chosen by the Community Team based at the Tesco Extra in Chesterfield.
Ms Beckett added: “They brought a whole array of breakfast and snack goodies. It was a lovely surprise, totally out of the blue, and the children were delighted to receive such a kind donation.”