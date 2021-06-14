Chesterfield school pupils launch project for Euro 2020 fun

Children at a Chesterfield school have been on the ball with some football-themed fun to mark the start of the European Championships.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 14th June 2021, 3:38 pm
Updated Monday, 14th June 2021, 3:39 pm

Hollingwood Primary School pupils are collecting stickers for an album throughout the Euros and launched the project on Friday by learning about the countries taking part in the tournament.

Stickers will be awarded to children who display the school’s Three Rs ethos of respect, resilience and responsibility over the next few weeks.

Deputy headteacher Ian Holmes said the youngsters were keen to land a Kylian Mbappé or ‘shiny Spain’ sticker for their class.

Hollingwood Primary School year two pupils Declan, Kaiden and Harris with one of the sticker books. Also pictured are Tracy Spizer and Karen Hennell, from Morrison's, and deputy headteacher Ian Holmes.

"They have been loving it,” Mr Holmes said. “We’re trying to ensure the pandemic does not get in the way of pupils doing as many normal and fun activities as possible.

"We launched it on Friday so pupils could go home and watch the opening game.

"It has created a bit of a buzz around school, and not just among the children who like football.

"It is promoting togetherness throughout the school and we’re hoping the next few weeks will be a lot of fun.”

On Friday, children and staff wore football kits, sportswear or red, white and blue to show their support for the national team ahead of England’s opening match against Croatia.

Children also enjoyed a Three Lions dance and took part in their own mini tournaments and other activities.

Mr Holmes thanked Morrison’s at Staveley, which is supporting the project by donating stickers and albums as part of the supermarket’s Community Champions programme.

