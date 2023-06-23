Chesterfield School hits all the right notes with a fundraiser music festival

Holmgate Primary School in Clay Cross has proudly hosted their first-ever music festival.

‘GlastHOLMbury’ took place on Wednesday June 21, which was also World Music Day.

The festival welcomed around 250 children and their families to enjoy performances from local, homegrown performers.

The event was created to help raise funds for the school and to help give back to their children and enhance their experiences.

The star-studded line-up included winner of BBC’s ‘Got What It Takes’ Georgie Mills who wowed the crowds with her incredible power ballads.

Local acoustic duo ‘Keeping Up with The Joneses’ got all the children up and dancing. A big surprise for the school community was that the duo’s singer was none other than their headteacher!

Acapella singing group ‘The Tuptones’ and rock ‘n’ rollers ‘Soul Stereo’ came from Tupton Hall Secondary School, returning some Holmgate alumni to where their love of music began.

Headteacher Ffion Thornton said: ‘‘We wanted to give the children an experience they wouldn’t normally have – and celebrate music in a way that was exciting for them. I always try and lead by example, and by getting up on stage and performing for the children, it shows them how far they can go if they are passionate about something.”

Feedback from the school community was terrific, with one parent saying: “Ivy loved it so much and has requested that you now do this every afternoon’, and one child stating, ‘This was my best day EVER.”

The event raised over £600 to put towards opportunities for children, and Holmgate staff are already discussing how they can make the event bigger and better next year.