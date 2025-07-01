Chesterfield school children have a laugh with comedy masterclass

Year five pupils from Abercrombie Primary School, in Chesterfield, swapped their usual lessons for laughter last month, taking part in a high-energy comedy masterclass that also marked the start of their exciting new role as ‘Festival Budding Investigators’ (F.B.I.) for the Chesterfield Children’s Festival.

Delivered by local arts charity Junction Arts, the session was led by professional comedian and magician Dominic Woodward, AKA Wacky Woody, who brought jokes, magic, and creativity to the classroom. The workshop aimed to introduce children to the art of comedy while kickstarting their involvement in shaping future editions of the popular family festival.

During the day, pupils explored what makes people laugh, learned how to construct the perfect punchline, and had the chance to write and perform their own comedy sketches. The session also included improvisation exercises and caption-writing challenges designed to boost creativity and confidence.

Junction Arts is working closely with the year five class throughout the next 12 months, giving them a voice in the development of the Chesterfield Children’s Festival. As official ‘F.B.I. agents’, the children will attend cultural experiences, participate in creative workshops, and provide feedback and ideas to help ensure the festival continues to grow and reflect the interests of young people in the town.

Wacky Woody and Children from Abercrombie Primary School

Their first mission? To evaluate the 2025 Chesterfield Children’s Festival, taking place on 26th and 27th July at Queen’s Park. Now in its third year, the free event celebrates imagination, play and the magic of childhood, offering a wide variety of activities, performances, and experiences suitable for children aged 0–16.

Jemma Burton, Project Manager at Junction Arts, said: “Our goal with the Children’s Festival is to bring high-quality arts and cultural experiences to Chesterfield and inspire young people with something new. Over the past three years, we've introduced everything from silent discos and catwalk shows to giant arcade games and live movie experiences.

“The comedy workshop was a fantastic start to the children’s journey as our team of Festival Budding Investigators. Dominic was genuinely impressed with some of the jokes they came up with! Their ideas and honest feedback are vital to keeping the festival fresh, relevant, and exciting for years to come.”

Mrs. Johnson, Year 5 teacher at Abercrombie Primary, added: “The children absolutely loved the workshop. There were laughs throughout the day, but they also learned a lot, particularly about using homophones in comedy. It was amazing to see them grow in confidence, with every child performing something by the end. We're all looking forward to being part of this journey with Junction Arts.”

Dominic Woodward said: "It was a pleasure to visit Abercrombie Primary School and deliver a Comedy Workshop for Year Five. What a great class. They let their imaginations run wild and expressed themselves and their personalities through comedy. It was great to hear jokes about their pets, Minecraft, Spiderman and of course - poo! (kids’ favourite subject to joke about!) It was wonderful to watch how even the children who weren't as confident came up with excellent gags and even had a go at performing them!"

For more information about the Chesterfield Children’s Festival, visit: junctionarts.org/whats-on/chesterfield-childrens-festival/ or follow Junction Arts on social media @JunctionArtsUK