Chesterfield school celebrates 'good' rating from Ofsted - after previously being put in special measures

Tupton Hall School is celebrating after receiving a ‘good’ rating in all areas.

It is a significant improvement since the previous full inspection in 2017 when the school was put under special measures after inspectors concluded that it ‘requires improvement’.

The inspection team visited in November and December last year, looked at students’ work and spoke to a wide range of stakeholders including parents, teachers, leaders, students and governors.

Staff and students at Tupton Hall School, near Clay Cross, were delighted as Ofsted rated Chesterfield school as 'good' across all categories.

Inspectors praised the school as being ‘rooted in the community’, noting that pupils are ‘proud’ of their school and feel ‘happy and safe’. The report acknowledges ongoing efforts by school leaders to bring about ‘significant improvement’.

Inspectors said: “ Leaders have brought about significant improvement at this school. They focus on providing a supportive, calm learning environment where each pupil can do their best.”

The wide and varied range of clubs and activities is providing opportunities through sport, music, drama, arts and more, as is the chance for pupils to be leaders and have influence in their school. The report reads: “Staff listen to their views and make changes.”

Headteacher Andrew Knowles said: “I am delighted that the hard work of our staff, students, families and wider community has been recognised in this report. It is a tremendous boost for our school and its community. We should all be proud of the collective effort and effective teamwork that has led to these judgements of our school.”

Inspectors also indicated some areas to improve, saying not all teachers presented information clearly and leaders must ensure that all teachers give clear explanations.

This was the school’s first Ofsted inspection since joining Redhill Academy Trust in 2019. Tim Croft, a Regional Director at the trust, congratulated the school.

