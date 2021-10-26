Chesterfield pupils support those in need with harvest food donations

A popular community kitchen is celebrating a harvest of donations thanks to a group of kind-hearted Chesterfield schoolchildren.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 11:04 am
Children from Spire Infant School handing over harvest food donations to Gussie's Kitchen at St Augustine's Church.

Spire Nursery and Infant School hosted a non-uniform day for pupils earlier this month in exchange for donations for the harvest festival season.

The school said it had an ‘amazing response’ and was able to collect a ‘huge amount' of food in aid of Gussie’s Kitchen, a community project based at St Augustine’s Church on Derby Road in Chesterfield.

Pupils visited the volunteer-run initiative on Friday, October 22, to drop off the donations which will now be used to help feed households in the area during uncertain times.

Gussie’s Kitchen is one of six ‘one of six ‘Super Kitchens’ in Derbyshire which provide food parcels and friendly space for communities to come together and enjoy a tasty, low-cost meal while meeting new people.

For more information, visit the Gussie’s Kitchen Facebook page.

