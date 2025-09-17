Chesterfield nursery manager shortlisted in National Industry Awards

Natalie Fern - Nursery Manager at Children 1st St Peter & St Pauls Nursery by Storal.

The team at Children 1st at St Peter and St Paul by Storal in Chesterfield are celebrating this month after Nursery Manager Natalie Fern was shortlisted in the Nursery World Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards represent the most prestigious accolades in the nursery and early years sector nationally. They recognise the amazing work done by those involved in childcare and education and shine a spotlight on those individuals who make ‘a difference’. This category recognises nursery managers that display exemplary leadership and management skills in running their nursery day care provision and delivering the best possible service for children, families and staff.

Natalie is the Nursery Manager and Special Educational Needs Coordinator (SENCO) at Children 1st at St Peter and St Paul’s by Storal. Her multifaceted role encompasses the day-to-day leadership of the nursery team, implementing a rich and nurturing curriculum, safeguarding, SEND coordination, parent partnership and business management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She began her career at Children 1st at the age of 17 and has progressed from nursery nurse to senior, early years lead, deputy and now nursery manager, a position which she has held for the last three years.

Described by her team as a “Shining Star’ they nominated Natalie as someone who is totally committed to promoting early years excellence. Her leadership is steady, thoughtful and driven by a clear purpose to give every child, parent and colleague the very best experience possible.

Sarah Mackenzie, CEO of Storal said: “A natural leader who blends traditional values with modern insight, Natalie has had a transformative effect on the nursery. Her commitment to inclusive, child-centred practice which celebrates diversity, paired with her thoughtful support of staff and families, has created a culture where everyone feels safe, included, and enabled to thrive.

“Natalie deserves this award because she personifies a high achieving nursery manager, trusted, a remarkable professional, knowledgeable, and wholeheartedly committed to the children, families and staff in her care. Her energy and commitment set her apart. She leads by example, showing a warmth, empathy and deep knowledge and understanding of the sector, even during the most challenging circumstances. She doesn’t seek praise, but the impact she has is undeniable. Whether she’s hosting an evening parent workshop, staying late to support a colleague, or responding calmly in a crisis, Natalie consistently goes above and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A panel of industry experts will select winners from those shortlisted. Category winners will be announced at a ceremony on Saturday 27th September 2025 at The Brewery, London.

For more information about the Nursery World Awards, visit: https://nurseryworldawards.com/nurseryworldawards2025/en/page/home.

For more information about Children 1st @ St Peter and St Paul by Storal: https://www.storal.com/nursery-school/children-1st-st-peter-and-st-paul-nursery-school.