Kids Planet Brampton, on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, was praised for its ‘safe and caring environment’.

The inspection in July revealed that “children thoroughly enjoy their time at nursery.”

The report stated: “Leaders are passionate about supporting emotional development to help children thrive. Staff in the baby room nurture and support babies as they investigate the space, promoting their independence through warm encouragement and praise."

Kids Planet Brampton is celebrating after being judged 'outstanding' in all areas following a recent Ofsted inspection.

Watchdogs also found that children enthusiastically engage with a variety of activities and resources, reinforced by “exceptional teaching throughout the nursery, which is designed to increase children’s learning across the curriculum.”

Debbie Stanton-Gimson, nursery manager at Kids Planet Brampton, said the report meant a lot to the whole team.

She added: “We are so very pleased and exceptionally proud.

"A massive well done to each and every member of the team. You all shone like the stars that you are – and I would like to say a special thank you to all of our wonderful families for their continued support and allowing us to be such a huge part of their children’s lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspection scored the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management as the highest possible rating.