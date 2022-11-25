News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins visits school as a part of Parliament Week

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins visited a school in Inkersall to discuss importance of democracy and answer questions about being a member of parliament.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Nov 2022, 12:35pm

Inkersall Spencer Academy took part in UK Parliament Week and as a part of the event, all classes participated in the big debate ‘should all children in the Spencer Academy Trust be treated the same?’

To mark the end of the week, Inkersall Spencer Academy had a visit from Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield.

Mr Perkins talked to the School Council and Eco Council about his career as an MP and answered students’ questions.

Toby Perkins MP has visited Inkersall school as part of Parliament week - to discuss with pupils how the Parliament works.

Spokesperson for Inkersall Academy said: “Led by the school council some excellent discussions were had across the school, which really showed how thoughtful the children are. Children enjoyed asking MP Toby Perkins questions and finding out all about what happens in local elections and the Houses of Parliament. In a whole school assembly, children learnt about democracy.”

