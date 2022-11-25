Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins visits school as a part of Parliament Week

Inkersall Spencer Academy took part in UK Parliament Week and as a part of the event, all classes participated in the big debate ‘should all children in the Spencer Academy Trust be treated the same?’

To mark the end of the week, Inkersall Spencer Academy had a visit from Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Perkins talked to the School Council and Eco Council about his career as an MP and answered students’ questions.

Toby Perkins MP has visited Inkersall school as part of Parliament week - to discuss with pupils how the Parliament works.