Chesterfield In Bloom - Children's painting competition awards

The Mayor of Chesterfield, Councillor Jenny Flood, has presented awards to the winners of the 2024 Chesterfield in Bloom Children’s Painting Competition.

The winners were invited to Chesterfield Town Hall on Wednesday 10 July where they were presented with a certificate and gift card, and also got to see their paintings turned into banners which will hang outside the town hall.

This year the competition was about nurturing nature in Chesterfield and the importance of letting the grass grow longer and the flowers bloom to boost biodiversity and create new habitats.

The theme for Reception to Year 2 children was ‘Glorious Grass’, take a journey of discovery into the long grass and see what you can find and for Year 3 to Year 6 children was ‘Nurturing Nature’, let the grass grow longer and the flowers bloom to boost biodiversity and create new habitats.

The children showing their paintings with the Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield

Over 700 entries from 11 Primary Schools across Chesterfield were received this year.

The winning Schools were:

Reception to Year 2

1st. Hasland Infant School

2nd. Calow Church of England School

3rd. Calow Church of England School

Highly commended. Hasland Infants School

Highly commended. Speedwell Infants School

Special Judges award. William Rhodes Primary and Nursery School

Year 3 to Year 6

1st. Brimington Junior School

2nd. St Peter and St Paul School

3rd. Calow Church of England School

Highly commended. Brockwell Junior School

Highly commended. Brimington Junior School

Special Judges award. St Peter and St Paul School

The winning paintings have been turned into banners by Banner Box Print Solutions and are on display outside the front of the Town Hall in Chesterfield. Each of the winning children received an individual banner of their artwork, a certificate and a token for the Works. All the participating schools were also presented with a beautifully illustrated book on re-wilding for their school library.

The Chesterfield in Bloom Committee is extremely grateful for the support of the participating schools and the generous sponsorship from Chesterfield Borough Council, Banner Box Print Solutions, Weightron Bilanciai, Friends of Eastwood Park and The Peacock at Baslow.