Chesterfield College launches pilot scheme to attract more people into the construction industry

The pilot will see three different 4–6-week intensive courses take place on-site at the Construction Skills Hub at Mastin Moor

Chesterfield College Group has partnered with the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) to deliver the Access to Homebuilding pilot scheme to attract new entrants into the construction industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pilot scheme is the latest in a line of initiatives CITB has undertaken as part of its commitment to supporting the Government’s homebuilding target of 1.5 million new homes.

The pilot will see three different 4–6-week intensive courses take place on-site at the Construction Skills Hub at Mastin Moor, Chesterfield. Located within a live 650-unit housing development, the courses provide a unique opportunity for real-time learning and working directly with employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CITB’s Construction Workforce Outlook report forecasts that about 150 extra bricklayers and groundworkers will be needed in the East Midlands each year for the next four years to meet demand.

The three courses on offer from October 2025 are:

A 4-week intensive Bricklaying course for anyone aged 18+ and unemployed

A 6-week Bricklaying Upskilling programme for Labourers (one day a week, must 18+)

A 6-week Groundworks Upskilling programme for Labourers (one day a week, must be 18+)

The four-week intensive Bricklaying course is designed to give unemployed individuals aged 18+ hands-on skills and site experience with a clear pathway to working in the industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to attain the industry-required health and safety CSCS card to enable them to start work on-site in industry.

The six-week programmes for Labourers offer employers the chance to upskill their workforce with practical Brickwork and/or Groundworks training, equipping attendees with site-ready skills.

Danny Clarke, Engagement Director, England, at CITB said: “We are delighted to launch this partnership with Chesterfield College Group – these sorts of initiatives are vital to attract a diverse range of new talent into the construction industry and address the skills shortage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The average construction salary is nearly £7,000 higher than the UK average. So, if you want a well-paid, fulfilling career that teaches you valuable skills for life, then look no further than the construction industry.”

To find out more about the free courses on offer and to apply visit https://www.chesterfield.ac.uk/citb