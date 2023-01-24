Chesterfield College rating was good in all areas following the inspection carried out between November 15 and 18. It is a significant improvement as the previous inspection concluded that it ‘required improvement’.

Inspectors have praised the college for its contribution to the skills agenda, providing many work-related opportunities for students, and ‘suitably qualified, experienced teaching staff.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “Young people benefit from good opportunities to undertake a range of work-related activities. This includes work experience, guest lecturers, work-related projects and visits and trips. Students with high needs, who study vocational courses, benefit from these high-quality opportunities.

Staff and pupils at Chesterfield College are marking a major milestone in their journey of improvement, after the college received a ‘good’ rating following a recent Ofsted inspection.

"Teachers are suitably qualified and experienced. They benefit from a range of opportunities to keep their subject-specific knowledge and skills up to date, such as on-site visits and shadowing activities in industry. They use this experience to enhance the curriculum for students and apprentices.

"Most students and apprentices benefit from well-structured careers education, information, advice and guidance that prepare them well for their next steps. Careers staff work very closely with curriculum teams to help students, adults, apprentices and students with high needs understand the potential routes available to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors praised safeguarding measures naming them as ‘effective’. They found that policies and procedures help staff to deal with any concerns they have and staff receive comprehensive annual safeguarding training.

Inspectors suggested further improvements saying leaders should support the few teachers who do not use lesson time as well as they could and should ensure all students on entry-level pathway courses benefit from appropriate work-related activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield College has earned a ‘good’ rating for all areas of its provision following a recent Ofsted inspection carried out between November 15 and 18. It is a significant improvement as the previous inspection concluded that it ‘requires improvement’.