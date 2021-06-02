Chesterfield College calls for donations of IT equipment to help close digital divide

Digital Technologies students Michal Brogowski and Marcus Roe with laptops they are refurbishing

The initiative is part of the growing Laptops for Kids campaign to find a solution to the national problem, where many school and college students either have no, or very limited, access to a computer, laptop or tablet to enable them to study from home effectively.

Under the watchful eye of their tutors and with the support of Laptops for Kids, students from Chesterfield College are refurbishing devices donated to the project by securely erasing, updating systems and renewing licences.

Once the devices have been given a new lease of life they will be distributed to students in need of equipment to allow them to stay on track with their studies.

Ebony Pascall, Curriculum Operations Manager for Digital, Media and Graphics at Chesterfield College said: “The pandemic has highlighted the extent of the digital divide, but we knew the problem was there before and now students are back in classrooms it still exists.

"The lack of access to appropriate digital devices at home has a big impact on a student’s ability to progress academically and in life. Over the pandemic, we have provided as much equipment as we have to help students continue online learning.

"However, we know there is still a shortfall across the UK and in Derbyshire that will continue to have an impact on learning into the future. We want to play our part to address this.

“We have the skills and expertise in college to give IT equipment, which might be obsolete for local businesses or no longer used by households, a new lease of life to enable students to stay on track with their studies.

“This is a brilliant opportunity to develop the skills of our digital technologies students. It helps us to contribute and support our local community as well as prevent waste going to landfill.

"So, I would urge anyone with laptops, computers or tablets which are in good condition but might gathering dust in a cupboard, to donate equipment to help us destroy the digital divide.”

For more information about the type of equipment the project can accept for refurbishment and how to donate equipment please visit https://www.ltfk.co.uk/chesterfield.